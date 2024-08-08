‘There’s a Compliment in There Somewhere’: Pamela Anderson Reveals ‘World Opened Up’ After Ditching Makeup

Pamela Anderson discussed with Better Homes & Gardens about her new cookbook and her simple life in Vancouver Island; she has also mentioned that more people have started liking her since she stopped applying makeup in 2023.

“I have people stop me on the street now and say, ‘You know, I never liked you before, but I do now.’ And then I think, ‘Hmm, I know there’s a compliment in there somewhere,'” the Baywatch alum, 57, told the magazine.

For the September 2024 Stylemaker issue, Pamela Anderson temporarily swapped her Baywatch badge for a Better Homes & Gardens cover. However, she never anticipated that her makeup-free appearance at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 would attract much attention.

“It just happened to be this silly thing,” said the Sonsie Beauty co-owner, explaining she didn’t want to spend “three hours in a makeup chair” at the time.

“I was appreciating it as this girl from Vancouver Island who was suddenly in glamorous clothes,” she added, describing herself as “a little freckle-faced kid with a big, beautiful Vivienne Westwood hat.”

The author of Love, Pamela, who will release a cookbook titled I Love You in October, emphasized that she never aimed to set a perfect beauty standard. In the Better Homes & Gardens magazine, Anderson revealed her desire to challenge modern beauty conventions by going without makeup. She discovered that removing her makeup allowed her to see things differently.

“But somewhere along the way, I started thinking that I wanted to challenge the idea of beauty and this mask we put on,” she said. “As soon as I took the mask off, the whole world opened up.”

She reflected, “That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself. What is this cartoon character that I’d created? OK, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore.”

The video of Anderson arriving makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week shocked millions, but for her, it was more than just a fashion statement. It symbolized the start of her letting go of her old image and questioning the cartoonish persona she had created over the years.

These days, Anderson embraces simplicity and comfort, favoring overalls and cotton dresses as she enjoys cooking and gardening at her home on Vancouver Island. She fondly recalls cooking for her sons, Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, who now co-own her skincare brand. Their home was always bustling with neighborhood kids, and she was known for making pots of spaghetti for everyone.

“All the kids were always at our house. I cooked for everybody, pots of spaghetti for the neighborhood, and so my kids have always seen that part of me,” she said.

As a proud mom, Anderson noted that it hurts her sons when people focus solely on her past, overlooking the person she is today. Despite her Playboy fame and other public ventures, her sons understand the real her, and things are different now.

“Yes, she’s been in Playboy. Yes, she’s done all these things, but we know who she is. It’s different now,” she mused.

Her new approach to beauty and life has garnered her a fresh wave of fans who appreciate her authenticity.

