Everything To Know About Lady Gaga's Dating History; Here's What You need To Know

Lady Gaga is known for her unique style of versatile music. She revamped herself and emerged as a new individual after performing as a teenager in various open mic nights and school plays. Today this American singer, songwriter and actress has 39 singles, 2 exclusive albums, 2 collab albums and 3 remix albums in her name amongst many other things. Applause got the singer many applauses quite literally as it topped the charts for a long time. The singer has a net worth of $320 Million from various sources of income. But does her love life play a role in the same? The singer has dated many people from different industries and fields. Has her love life impacted her music style? These might not be answered, but who has the Bloody Mary singer dated in the first place? Let us see a timeline.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky (December 2019-Present)

A picture of Gaga kissing someone at midnight on New Year’s Eve in 2019 had gotten everyone crazy about who she is dating after recent breakup with ex Dan Horton. While the mystery prevailed and no one knew, even Lady Gaga had kept the entire affair off the public radar for a long time. It has been nearly four years since and Gaga has slowly opened up about this relationship. In February 2020, the Judas singer had posted a picture of the two and since then it's official. During a presidential campaign rally, Gaga told “I love you so much,” to her partner. She even gave an interview in 2021 where she revealed, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” This shows the two are extremely happy together.

Lady Gaga and Daniel Horton (July 2019-October 2019)

The two were seen lip locking during a date in Los Angeles. Many media outlets believed that the two were more than friends. Just after a few months in October 2019, Gaga posted a snap of herself to Instagram stories saying “single lady” so fans understood that there could have been a split.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino (February 2017-February 2019)

The two were spotted at a concert together in January 2017 when everyone started shipping them together. The singer had not confirmed their togetherness until a year later. In October 2018 when Elle's Hollywood event was underway, she called the talent agent, her fiance and fans were shocked by this revelation. But just before January 2019, around the Oscars, there were rumours of the two breaking up. Sources said that Christian, “didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship.” Another reason stated by the source was, “He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney (July 2011-July 2016)

The Chicago Fire Star and Shallow singer dated for four years. It happened when Taylor Kinney first appeared on Gaga’s music video of You and I. In an interview at Watch What Happens Live in 2011, the actor revealed, “I remember it was a late shoot. We were shooting until 4 or 5 in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.” They used to constantly post each other with love filled pictures. All in all, they were a total PDA couple. On Valentine’s day 2015 Taylor Kinney went on one knee to propose. But in July 2016, Gaga revealed that the two were no longer together. Gaga wrote, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soul mates.” She also added, “Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Lady Gaga and Lüc Carl (On and Off relationship) (2005-2011)

Lady Gaga was in a relationship with Lüc Carl who was a bartender and musician. They met in New York City in 2005 and had been in an on and off relationship, as Lady Gaga was gaining popularity in the music industry. The couple rekindled their romance in July 2010 before ending it by 2011. In 2009, Gaga gave an interview to Rolling Stone where she revealed, "I've really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him.” She also added, "That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can't have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love." The Top Gun: Maverick actress also confessed to how her early music was all about Carl.

Lady Gaga and Matthew “Dada” Williams (2008)

There is not much information on the two dating. It is believed they were together for a short time in 2008. Matt was also the creative director for Haus of Gaga till 2010. Lady Gaga said in an interview with Evening Standard in October 2010, “Dada is quite brilliant and we were crazy lovers, but I stopped it when we discovered what a strong creative connection we had.” She also added, “I didn’t want it just to be about careless love.” It can explain why their relationship was short-lived.

Lady Gaga was also rumoured to be with Bradley Cooper. This was after the duo’s hit-A Star Is Born was released. These rumours were shunned instantly and even negated on how it is possible. Lady Gaga has had a roller coaster of relationships. As we wait for Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky to give us more deets on their relationship, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

