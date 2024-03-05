Morning arrives with whispers of change as we greet a fresh appearance from the famous pop star, Lady Gaga. It seems like every week brings a new makeover for our favorite celebrities, and this time is no different.

Lady Gaga's bleached blonde eyebrows spark speculation of new release

On March 4, 2024, Gaga surprised her fans by revealing her bleached eyebrows on Instagram. She traded her usual brunette brows for a striking white-blonde shade, following the trend set by Noah Cyrus in late 2022. Sharing a makeup-free selfie from bed, Gaga captioned the photo with a sweet message about writing lyrics and getting ready for sleep. She wrote, "Xoxo night night writing lyrics in bed sleep tight"

But the real drama lies in comparing her latest look to her previous one, just a week ago. In the blink of an eye, her eyebrows are gone, completely transformed.

Fans couldn't help but admire the change, flooding the comments with love for Gaga's bold new style. Some even speculate that this makeover could hint at an upcoming announcement from the star.

Here's how fans reacted on Instagram;

One fan commented, "Bleached brows! What’s coming ma’am",

While a second one wrote, "bleached brows omg capitalist era over maybe?(crying emoji)",

Another user chimed in, "Creative juices are activated! Day and night",

While one fan asked, "ARE YOU PLAYING A GAME WITH US, MAMA??????"

One said excitedly, "Bleached brows are back she’s coming"

It is worth noting that Lady Gaga looked absolutely gorgeous in her makeup free look.

Lady Gaga's upcoming film projects

Lady Gaga is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker's upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The global icon will take the role of Harley Quinn in the movie. Harley Quinn was previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in other movies. Joker 2 is set to hit screens on October 4, 2024.

Another most anticipated movie of the Blood Mary singer is Batman Part II. Gaga will star alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Joaquin Phoenix, and other star-studded cast. Batman II is slated to release on October 3, 2025.

