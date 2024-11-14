'It's Electric': Glen Powell Shares His Experience of Working on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises With Tom Hardy

Glen Powell has expressed his deep gratitude for Christopher Nolan's decision to cast him in The Dark Knight Rises during a tough period in his early acting career. Powell reflected on the experience in an interview with Vanity Fair, describing the immense sense of validation he felt when chosen for the role, even though it was a small part in a major production.

In the 2012 Batman film, Powell appears as a stock trader in the intense Gotham Stock Exchange scene, where Bane, played by Tom Hardy, disrupts Bruce Wayne’s finances. Powell recalled the thrill of working with some of the industry’s biggest names on such a high-profile set, sharing how the moment felt surreal: “You knew everybody in the world wanted to be on that set,” he told Vanity Fair. Although Powell's role was minor, he auditioned multiple times, feeling fortunate to work with Nolan, whom he considers one of the world’s greatest directors.

Powell noted how The Dark Knight Rises came at a time when he was struggling in Hollywood and fighting to build his career. Landing a role in Nolan's film felt like a breakthrough: “When Christopher Nolan casts you in his movie, it’s a validation that’s hard to explain,” Powell said. He has since had a few encounters with Nolan, including one during Nolan’s Oppenheimer promotional run. According to Powell, Nolan expressed pride in having given him an early shot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Bought Avengers Tower in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We Finally Have the Answer

Since then, Powell’s career has flourished. He gained wider recognition for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred alongside Tom Cruise. His other notable projects include Hit Man, Twisters, and the upcoming Anyone But You. Powell’s next major role is in The Running Man, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, directed by Edgar Wright. The film, set to release in November 2025, follows contestants in a deadly game where they must evade hunters for a cash prize. Powell will star alongside Michael Cera, Katy O’Brian, Josh Brolin, and William H. Macy.

Powell’s journey from struggling actor to rising Hollywood star is a testament to his resilience and the impact that even a small role can have in an actor’s career. Nolan’s decision to cast him in The Dark Knight Rises marked a significant step forward, opening doors for future roles and building the foundation of his now-successful career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Selena Gomez's Beau Benny Blanco Allegedly Threw Shade at Her by Praising Justin Bieber