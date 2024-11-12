Throwback: When Selena Gomez's Beau Benny Blanco Allegedly Threw Shade at Her by Praising Justin Bieber

Record producer Benny Blanco is the talk of the town after he got listed in People's Sexiest Man Live Issue this year. Ever since then, the internet has been raging over the decision of the panel. On the other side, Selena Gomez was quick to praise her beau with a post, suggesting 'Chivalry is still alive.' But it seems that all has not been hunky dory between the two. Before the two music moguls started dating, Blanco suggestively threw shade at Selena. Here is what happened between the two.

Back in October 2020, Benny Blanco appeared on Zach Sang Show and talked about Justin Bieber, praising him for not being a contemporary artist. He iterated that 'JB is not one of those artists who say "here's my new single, here's my new makeup brand".' Fans were quick to notice that this was in line with Selena.

Benny and Justin had collaborated on the single 'Lonely' at the time. And Blanco sat down for an interview on the Zach Sang Show. Here, he went on to say “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single, and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff,” Blanco stated.

Although it is not clear if it was Selena that he was shading, the launch of Rare Beauty happened within the same timeframe. There was another faction of fans who came in to defend Blanco by suggesting that he had worked with Selena a year back.

Advertisement

In 2019, the two collaborated on the song 'I Can't Get Enough.' This was an indication that the two had shared a healthy working relationship and they had no hard feelings.

ALSO READ: ‘Took a little bit of liberty’: Michelle Yeoh Opens Up On Her Madame Morrible Character In Wicked Film

Now that the two are dating, all of this remains under the rug. It was in December 2023 that Selena confirmed that she was dating Benny Blanco, reports Billboard. In a series of comments, she went on to suggest that she was in fact dating the record producer. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a since-deleted Instagram post by a fan account, before replying to other commenters. “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t, feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Advertisement

Moreover, she also said that at the time she and the producer had already been dating for half a year by that point, telling one fan, “It’s been 6 months bb.”

ALSO READ: 67th Grammy Awards 2025 Full List of Nominees: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Lead