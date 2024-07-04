Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry will star in the upcoming action-thriller film The Union on Netflix. In an interview with Fox News Digital, The 53-year-old actor called the opportunity to romance Berry 'every guy's fantasy', citing her undeniable charm and their close friendship as reasons.

Mark Wahlberg opens up about his on-screen Romance with Halle Berry in The Union

Talking about his chemistry with Halle, Wahlberg said, "I've known Halle Berry for a very long time, and this movie is going to be amazing because it's every guy's fantasy to think they had a chance to work with her." Audiences are excited to see Wahlberg and Berry's on-screen chemistry as The Union looks to be an entertaining action-comedy with a hint of romance.

What is The Union about?

The movie, which opens in theaters on August 16, centers on a construction worker from New Jersey who gets reunited with his high school love interest—who happens to be a secret agent. Wahlberg highlighted the reason behind his character's actions by emphasizing his unshakable loyalty to Berry.

Wahlberg acknowledged, though, that it can be a little uncomfortable to play a romantic connection on TV, particularly in light of his 15-year marriage to Rhea Durham. He reassured him that his wife was still the most special woman in the world and that she was aware of the nature of his line of work.

In his fifteen years of marriage to Rhea Durham, Wahlberg has not allowed it to affect his marriage. The pair started dating in 2001 and has four children together: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

Durham turned 46 recently, and Wahlberg celebrated by posting adorable pictures to social media with their four kids. Berry, meanwhile, has been dating singer Van Hunt since 2020 and calls him her true love.

