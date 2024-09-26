'It Could Potentially Happen’: Halle Berry Hopes To Reprise Her Role In Next John Wick Spinoff

Renowned actress Halle Belle has a wish that is yet to be fulfilled! John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum star hopes to renew her character for yet another blockbuster spinoff for the cult franchise. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that she wishes to witness another installment that must be made "sooner than later."

She expressed her desire to continue the story of her character, Sofia Al-Azwar. In the interview, she stated, “We talked about a spinoff with Lionsgate that could potentially happen. I love that universe. I love John Wick and I loved that character, so you never know.”



Berry also expressed her disappointment that John Wick: Chapter 4 did not continue Sofia’s storyline, where she collaborated with Keanu Reeves’ character, John Wick. Sofia, a canine-loving assassin and manager of The Continental's Casablanca branch, had previously aided Wick after he saved her daughter's life

Berry received praise for her work in the critically and commercially successful Chapter 3—Parabellum, which also starred Laurence Fishburne. Meanwhile, John Wick 5 is going forward at Lionsgate, with Reeves expected to return despite his character's apparent death at the end of Chapter 4.

However, Wick film series director Chad Stahelski said that he was reluctant to bring back Berry's other past franchise stars for Chapter 4 as he felt that it might become too monotonous for the viewers.

In addition to her John Wick aspirations, Berry is promoting her new film Never Let Go, where she plays a protective mother named June. The movie features a gripping story of survival as June and her sons combat a vicious entity while tethered together by a rope.

Berry is optimistic about the future of Never Let Go, revealing that ideas for sequels and a prequel have already been discussed. Directed by Alexandre Aja and produced by Shawn Levy, Never Let Go has received mixed reviews since its release.

