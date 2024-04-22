What Had Mark Wahlberg Said About David Beckham Moving To LA? Exploring Their History Amid Training Deal Lawsuit

Mark Wahlberg and David Beckham are all over the news due to the training deal lawsuit. For those who don't know, David Beckham has sued Mark Wahlberg. As per the Sun, his firm DB Ventures Ltd claims that Beckham was allegedly ‘duped’ by the Ted star.

Beckham had agreed to be the global ambassador for F45. F45 is a fitness chain, and according to their own website, their studios are located in 66 countries, the United States being one of them.

As per the New York Post it, “offers innovative, high-intensity functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven.” As per US Weekly, Wahlberg partially owns the company.

Beckham was featured in several now-deleted F45 social media posts that promoted the brand.

Although this controversy is being talked about all over the media, this is not the first time these two have made headlines. Read ahead to learn more about their history.

Mark Wahlberg and David Beckham's initial controversy

When Beckham moved to Los Angeles with his family, the paparazzi followed the family constantly.

As per US Weekly, Wahlberg told the Daily Mail, "Man, the Beckhams. It used to be so quiet on my road." He continued, "Then David moves in with his family. Suddenly we've got paparazzi hanging out day and night. Now they'll follow any car that drives down the road. I take strong exception to that kind of thing. When I take my kids to the park I don't want strangers sticking their lenses into our faces."

He further added that where he comes from, it's not considered wise to follow people around unless you’re looking for serious trouble. He continued, “When that happens I start thinking, ‘Either I’m going to get that guy or he’s going to get me.,”

After this comment, Wahlberg revealed that there was no issue between him and Beckham. Wahlberg told The Sun, “He wanted me to email him about something – I don’t know if it was a film. I had said something, half joking, because his house is at the bottom of our hill and a lot of people hang around the area. So I said something like, ‘I don’t like him being here because of that.”

He added that he has met Beckham and ‘some of his sons', and he seemed like a nice guy. He wanted to make sure Beckham did not take his remark personally.

David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg

In August 2021, as per the US Weekly, Beckham got on board to be the F45 global ambassador. In a press release, he said, “I’ve been a fan of the F45 franchise and training model since being introduced by my friend, Mark Wahlberg.”

In 2022, Beckham shared a picture featuring Wahlberg on Instagram during their trip to Canada. Beckham captioned the post saying, “Great few days in Muskoka, CA with family and friends. Wow what a place and yes we laughed a lot & drank a little @markwahlberg @jamiejsalter @tie_domi THE BEST.”

Beckham has come out with claims that he did not receive the $10 million he was offered during the negotiations of the contract. He also alleged that he was to be given stocks as compensation, which he never got either. As per US Weekly, he had first filed the federal lawsuit in May 2023.

As per The Sun, Wahlberg’s lawyers have called these claims “Fraudulent Conduct”. They have asked the judge to dismiss these claims.

