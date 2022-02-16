EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg quips why he's 'not asking Uncharted co-star Tom Holland for any fitness tips'

After years and years of wait, the movie adaption of the cult video game, Uncharted, is finally hitting theatres this week with a thrilling cast in tow. While Tom Holland brings to life Nathan "Nate" Drake, a young fortune hunter, Mark Wahlberg plays Nat's mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The unlikely duo teams up to locate the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.

As already witnessed recently during Uncharted promotions, Mark and Tom have struck a cordial friendship outside the silver screen as well. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Wahlberg, that while fitness tips may have been exchanged between them, what did he and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Holland bond over, both on-screen and off-screen. The 50-year-old actor revealed, "Well, on-screen, certainly our love and commitment and dedication to our craft, and then off-screen, we're all about our family, we love golf, we love fitness, we love cinema. So, there were many, many different things to bond over a drink."

The Father Stu star couldn't help himself from quipping, "But we didn't really share... I'm not asking Tom Holland for any fitness tips. I've got way too much fitness experience and he wouldn't even come to the gym with me. (I pipe in, "He must have asked you though!") Yeah! A little bit, but he just basically asked permission to use my gym during the entire production, but he never showed up to actually work out with me."

Also starring Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Rudy Pankow and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

