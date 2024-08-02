‘Repeatedly Violates Agreements’: Halle Berry Appeals to Court to Force Ex-Spouse Olivier Martinez to Attend Co-Parenting Therapy

Actress Halle Berry decided to take a legal route to seemingly make her ex-husband Olivier Martinez attend co-parenting sessions.

As per People Magazine's report, this appeal by the Bruised actress has been rejected by the court after the allegations she made against Martinez.

According to the outlet, on May 29, Berry and her ex-spouse agreed to "co-parenting therapy" with the intention of solving the "disputes and conflicts" between the two so that they can co-parent their child Maceo successfully.

The new filings in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles Country obtained by the publication on August 1, mention that Berry accused him of allegedly not abiding by their agreement to see the coach. Berry accused Martinez of "unilaterally terminating" sessions without informing her or the coach.

As per the documents, the Academy Award-winning star alleged that her ex-husband "has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless disregard," adding that his alleged "conduct harms" their son and their "already strained relationship."

Berry mentioned in the filings that within two months after she and Martinez signed the agreement, they were to finish their individual sessions before starting their combined sessions. The therapist was then supposed to contact the necessary third parties, including their son's school therapist.

Berry noted, "None of that has occurred," adding that not one conjoint session was scheduled and no third parties were contacted.

The Kidnap star has accused Martinez of taking the "summer off" and pushing the co-parenting sessions until September as he was traveling to France in July and his brother was visiting him in August in Los Angeles.

Berry pointed out that the sessions were conducted via Zoom, so it should not matter where the parties were located.

The document also alleged that her ex-spouse refused to complete the important paperwork, which would allow the therapist to converse with the required third parties.

She also accused him of recommending co-parenting therapy in order to "delay intervention at all costs" and interfere with her and Maceo’s relationship with no repercussions.

The actress mentioned that she tried to figure out the matter with him personally and through their lawyers before taking the legal route.

However, her request was denied by Judge Shelley Kaufman on Thursday because of a "lack of exigent circumstances," per the court papers viewed by the outlet.

The ex-couple got married in 2013 and just after two years, the actress filed for divorce.

