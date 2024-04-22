What Is Mark Wahlberg’s Net Worth? Exploring Actor's Fortune As He Faces Over 10 Million USD Lawsuit From David Beckham

Former footballer and media personality David Beckham has reportedly sued Hollywood A-Lister, Mark Wahlberg, his former friend, over an £8.5 million business dispute. The duo became good friends when they moved to the same Los Angeles neighborhood as Wahlberg. However, the friendship between the two is now at stake as David Beckham alleges that his former friend, Mark Wahlberg, misled him during business dealings. Beckham accuses Wahlberg's company of fraudulent conduct that cost him millions of dollars.

As Wahlberg faces an over $10 million USD lawsuit from David Beckham, let's take a moment to learn more about Wahlberg's net worth, wealth, and fortune. After all, it's no joke to be sued by another well-known personality and end a friendship on a bitter note.

Details about Mark Wahlberg's net worth

Mark Wahlberg is a popular American actor, rapper, model, producer, and entrepreneur. He currently has a net worth of $400 million. Wahlberg had a very interesting career in Hollywood. He began his career as the fifth member of a popular music group called The New Kids on the Block. But he left the group once he got into legal trouble as a teenager. He was also behind bars for a while, after which he decided to change his life. In the early 1990s, he launched a successful rap career, performing as Marky Mark in a group called Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, he was also featured in some famous ads for Calvin Klein and even posed for a famous photo spread in Vanity Fair magazine. In the mid-1990s, he then decided to focus on acting. He stopped using the name Marky Mark and eventually became a very successful actor and producer.

Some notable Mark Walhberg movies include Lone Survivor, Patriot's Day, Boogie Nights, Shooter, The Perfect Storm, Rock Star, The Italian Job, The Departed, The Other Guys, Ted, and the Transformers movies. He has also won the BAFTA Award, three SAG Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a host of other honors. The actor also recently produced the upcoming film, Arthur The King.

How did Mark Wahlberg accumulate so much wealth?

Mark Wahlberg has accumulated this wealth after years of blood, sweat, and hard work. Apart from being a successful actor, rapper, and producer, he's had a lot of success with his Wahlburgers burger restaurant chain and F45 fitness gyms.

His gym, F45 Fitness, became a publicly traded company in July 2021. Wahlberg owns 8 million shares of F45 because he invested in the company early on. There are about 50 Wahlburgers restaurants around the world, and the company makes over $100 million a year.

The actor also charges $10 million to appear in a film but typically accepts lower salaries in exchange for shares of the backend gross. To date, his films have grossed more than $5.4 billion at the global box office. His biggest box office hit was 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction, which earned $1.1 billion worldwide. The 2017 sequel earned $600 million worldwide.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: ‘Felt Like I Was On Trial’: Calista Flockhart Reflects On Being Judged Over Her Weight And Outfit During Ally McBeal

TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet