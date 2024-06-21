International Yoga Day 2024: Madonna To Jennifer Aniston; 10 Hollywood Celebs Who Swear By The Practice

International Yoga Day 2024 is celebrated on June 21. While the practice originated in the Indian subcontinent, the benefits of it spread across the border rapidly and steadily. Today, Hollywood celebrities swear by Yoga as the ultimate golden ticket to unlocking fitness, and good mental and spiritual health.

Actors like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, musicians like Lady Gaga, Sting, Alicia Keys, and many more practice yoga to enhance their day-to-day functionalities, as well as, professional efficacy.

The following 10 Hollywood A-listers not only practice Yoga regularly but also recommend it for health and spiritual benefits.

1. Jennifer Aniston

In February 2005, Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt and began to work with Mandy Ingber as her fitness trainer, where she found practicing yoga very useful.

She also mentioned to Self, that she wanted mental peace not only physical fitness alone. The Friends megastar is now 55 years old and performs yoga regularly.

2. Sting

Sting is a loyal Vinyasa flow yoga enthusiast whose life changed significantly through this practice including how he relates to his wife Trudie Styler. This has strengthened the bond between them and heightened their spiritual level by practicing yoga together.

He infused some of the rituals into his music routine during his 2010 Symphonicities tour when he was performing orchestral versions of his solo songs and those of Police accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., who was arrested on drug charges in 2001, managed to overcome his addiction and has remained clean ever since. One of Iron Man's strategies for managing addiction was practicing yoga. It helped him attain calm and peace to find a mental and spiritual balance, thereby aiding him in getting rid of addiction.

As per Time magazine, the Chaplin actor regularly practiced power-flow yoga with Los Angeles famous yogi, Vinnie Marino.

4. Kate Hudson

Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson has charmed everyone with her on-screen elegance and versatile performances. In an interview with People magazine, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star said, "If I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

She also added that she incorporates different types of movements into her daily routine such as walking, treadmill use, and Pilates.

5. Halle Berry

Halle Berry has published in Women's Health that she always included yoga in her daily schedule. Her regular sessions with yoga have produced significant positive effects on her ability to live with Type 1 diabetes.

The actress who is a fitness icon uses a few simple activities which she uses to release stress, fear, and negativity, making her a better parent and thus enabling her to move through life from more grounded and balanced places.

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

In a Wall Street Journal interview in 2018, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow recalled her early days practicing yoga when people did not take it seriously. But she is aware of her impact in introducing Indian Yoga to the Hollywood pop culture.

Goop founder, Paltrow candidly shared, "I went to do a yoga class in Los Angeles and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I have done yoga before.’"

7. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, who is known for countless hits such as Shallow, Bad Romance, Poker Face, etc., loves performing yoga whenever she’s not in the studio or on stage.

She made an Instagram post back in 2014 referring to 'hot yoga', a traditional practice of yoga done under heated conditions of up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

8. Madonna

To the 65-year-old singer, yoga is life itself. In 2019, she told Life & Style how important it was to gradually do yoga and shun haste when doing poses. The Queen of Pop thinks that through it, one can face difficult situations without criticizing themselves.

She stated, "It is a workout for your mind, your body and your soul." For this reason she supports Yoga's advantages on mental, physical and spiritual health.

9. Jennifer Lopez

The pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez often posts videos from her workouts on Instagram. In some of her workout clips, the Hustlers’ star is seen doing outdoor exercise combining jogging with weightlifting as well as some yoga moves.

JLo has also supported the Indian brand SARVA which is a yoga chain.

10. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, who has won Grammy awards for her incredible music, was advised by one of her close allies to try kundalini yoga. In an opinion piece published in USA Today, Keys wrote about how singing, and chanting the rhythms, sounds, and meanings of these ancient words brought her peace and solace.

“I started to notice a richer connection with myself, an ability to go deeper,” Keys shared with her readers.

