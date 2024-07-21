'It's Fun to Be Young': Madonna's Son David Banda Talks Living Alone 'Experience' And Fending For Himself

David Banda, the 18-year-old son of pop icon Madonna, has recently shared insights into his life after moving out on his own in New York City. Despite growing up in the spotlight with a mother of immense wealth and fame, Banda has begun to navigate the challenges of independence and self-reliance.



In a candid Instagram Live session, Banda revealed that he has been living in the Bronx, away from his mother's luxurious Upper East Side apartment.

Madonna's Son David Banda opens up about independence and family support

He spoke openly about the realities of living independently, including moments when he has had to scavenge for food due to financial constraints.



"It's lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging," he shared, adding, "It’s fun to be young."



Even with these difficulties, Banda feels good about his new life. He mentioned he's not completely by himself because he lives with his girlfriend, Maria Atuesta.



"I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend," he stated, indicating a sense of companionship and support amid his independent journey.



As Banda grows up, he's taken on more financial responsibilities. He's been teaching guitar lessons to earn extra money, showing how determined he is to make his own way despite his family being wealthy.



In addition to adjusting to life on his own, Banda has remained supportive of his mother during challenging times. He was by Madonna's side during a recent health scare that led to her hospitalization in the ICU due to a severe bacterial infection. Madonna, known for her resilience, later expressed gratitude for her recovery, with her children being her primary concern upon waking up in the hospital.



Beyond personal challenges, Banda's relationship with his mother remains strong. Despite moving out, he has been seen accompanying Madonna at various public events and outings, reflecting a close bond between the two.

Advertisement

David Banda's journey: Independence and support through madonna's changes

Madonna, who recently turned 65, has also made headlines for her personal life, including her relationship with Jamaican-born footballer Akeem Morris following her split from Josh Popper. Throughout these changes, Banda has continued to support his mother, highlighting their enduring family ties amidst their respective journeys.



Representatives for Madonna have not yet commented on Banda's statements or his current living situation. However, his openness about the realities of living independently as a young adult offers a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of forging one's path outside of a famous parent's shadow.



David Banda's journey shows that no matter how different our paths are, young people go through similar challenges and need to stay strong to overcome them.

ALSO READ: Exploring Pop Star Madonna’s Net Worth: A Look At Her Multi-Billion-Dollar Legacy