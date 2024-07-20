Is Madonna’s Son David Banda ‘Scavenging’ For Food After Moving Out Of Mom’s House? Find Out

Madonna’s son, David Banda, is living his life on his own after moving out of his mother’s house. In a recent candid conversation, Banda shared that he is looking into scavenging food as, at the end of the day, he is left with no money. A few days ago, that guitarist also shot an Instagram Live where he spoke about his life after stepping away from Pop Star’s place. Banda gives guitar lessons to earn an extra income, despite his mother being a millionaire.

During the live session, the 18-year-old also stated that he is currently living with his girlfriend, who supports him through the difficulties he faces daily.

What did David Banda say about his life after moving out of Madonna’s house?

On his Instagram account, David Banda scheduled a live session for his fans and friends, where he gave an update about his adult life after moving out of Madonna’s lavish Upper East mansion. During his live session, Banda said, “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging.” He further added, “It’s fun to be young.”

After moving out, Banda currently lives in the Bronx, where he provides guitar lessons to his students.

While it is unclear when Banda left the pop icon’s home, for the entire time that Madonna was facing the health scare, her son made sure to be with her. The singer, too, was worried about her children. On her Instagram account, the Material Girl singer shared a picture of herself, and captioned it, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.”

Meanwhile, Banda also confirmed about Madonna’s split from her ex-boyfriend, Josh Popper.

Madonna parted ways from Josh Popper

In May 2024, a source close to Madonna and her ex-boyfriend, Josh Popper, revealed that the couple split due to irreconcilable differences. The insider spoke with a media outlet and shared, “Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out.”

The source also added that there were no hard feelings between the duo and that they were still fond of each other. However, things couldn’t work in their favour.

