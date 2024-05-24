‘It’s Like A Halloween Party For Them’: Chris Hemsworth Talks About Taking His Kids To Furiosa Premiere

Chris Hemsworth's much-awaited new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is all set to release on May 24th, 2024. Hemsworth stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlee Fraser in the film which will be an action-packed flick. Chris Hemsworth stepped out on the red carpet with his wife and kids, Sasha and Tristan, on Thursday, May 2, in Sydney, Australia, for its premiere.

Hemsworth's kids posed for pictures wearing black suits with undershirts and flashing smiles. This is not the first time his kids have accompanied him to the premiere of a film, In 2022, Hemsworth brought Pataky and his children to the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in Sydney.

Chris Hemsworth talks about taking his kids to the Furiosa premiere

In an interview with PEOPLE, Chris Hemsworth opened up about taking his kids to the premiere of his new film. "They have seen it all. I know it's not a kids' movie, but they were on the set of the film and they insisted on coming along."

Hemsworth further added, "Since they were on set, they have seen it all—the smoke, the mirrors. It was like a Halloween party for them. They were supposed to be terrified, but they were laughing. It was hard not to have them there; they were like, 'Since Mom and Dad are going, we will also go.'"

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

Years after a worldwide disaster, a young Furiosa and her sister Valkyrie notice a group of biker raiders have discovered their home, the Green Place of Many Mothers. As Furiosa attempts to sabotage their vehicles, she is spotted and abducted into the world of greedy men.

What follows is a larger-than-life action experience of her story of trying to get back home. Divided into five parts, Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Furry Road. Furiosa is the fifth movie in the Mad Max franchise. While Anya-Taylor-Joy is on the poster as lead, it's Alyla Browne, the young Furiosa, who shines in the first hour.

