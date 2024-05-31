Chris Hemsworth is in talks to be the star of the next crossover franchise film following his roles as Marvel's Thor and the deadly antagonist Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Hemsworth is in talks to star in the untitled crossover that unites the G.I. Joe and Transformers franchises for Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment.

Chris Hemsworth to mark his second Transformers production

The Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover was first hinted at in the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from last year, and Paramount formally confirmed it at CinemaCon this year. Chris Hemsworth is doing a second Transformers production; he is a voice actor in the upcoming animated film Transformers One, which opens in theaters on September 20.

What will the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover be about?

The plot of the proposed movie picks up where Transformers: Rise of the Beasts left off, with Anthony Ramos's character Noah Diaz receiving a job offer from the Joes. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura encouraged director Steven Caple Jr. to change the script's end, even though the filmmakers knew it would require some wrangling to pull off.

Although there had previously been crossovers between the two popular '80s franchises in Marvel comics, this would be their first appearance on the big screen. The crossover will be produced by Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy. Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce.

Chris Hemsworth's streak of hit films

Hemsworth first gained popularity in the United States as Thor in Marvel Studios films, such as the $2.8 billion Russo Brothers film Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the second-highest earning film of all time.

Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers collaborated once more on the Netflix original movie Extraction, which set a record for the streaming site. Currently, Hemsworth plays Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has received 90% certified fresh and 90% from viewers, according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

