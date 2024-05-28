What Are George Miller's Future Plans Post Furiosa Completion? Here's What We Know

George Miller’s latest addition to the Max Mad franchise, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hit theatres last week. While it was welcomed with a sub-par opening at the box office in its first weekend, hopes are still high for the Fury Road prequel that stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Now that director Miller, who created the Max Mad film series in 1979, is done with the fifth installment, fans are curious about what’s next for the action franchise. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, we do have a little insight into what the Mad Max series beholds and it involves the titular hero.

What will be George Miller’s next Mad Max movie?

All bets are on a Mad Max origin story, titled Mad Max: The Wasteland. Similar to Furiosa, the next Mad Max film will possibly explore the backstory of the franchise’s biggest hero, Max Roackatansky. The character was played by Tom Hardy since Miller’s Oscar-winning franchise revival, 2015’s Fury Road. Earlier, Mel Gibson was the titular Mad Max.

It is unclear whether Tom Hardy will reprise his role or shall be replaced, similar to Charlize Theron getting cut out in Furiosa as The Queen's Gambit star took on as young Furiosa.

Ahead of the Furiosa premiere, filmmaker Miller told The Digital Spy that The Wasteland’s fate depends on whether the latest installment turns out to be a box-office success. “But at this point, it's way too early,” he said.

However, the 79-year-old director hinted that the Mad Max story is far from over when asked if Fury Road is chronologically the last of the franchise. This speculation stemmed from the fact that The Wasteland is also expected to be a prequel to Fury Road.

What will The Wasteland be about?

George Miller has taken his sweet time reinventing and developing the Mad Max franchise since the late 1970s. The first three installments were within a ten-year timeline but the more recent films came long after three decades, and with a bang! 2015’s Fury Road was spot on but then nearly another decade later fans got Furiosa this year.

But for The Wasteland, the filmmaker has dived deep into Mad Rockatansky’s dynamics thus, co-writing a whole novella about his escapades, with fellow writer Nico Lathouris, per AV Club. The novella digs into Mad Max’s capers, a Main Force Patrol officer in dystopian Victoria, in the desert set in a timeline before Fury Road. Therefore, Miller hinted that the next installment will be possibly based on Mad Max’s novella.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga chronicles the inception of Imperator Furiosa’s savagery as she embarks on a mission to find her way back home after landing in the hands of the villainous warlord Dementus played by Chris Hemsworth, and his biker horde. She is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, a matriarchial civilization where she and her sister Valkyrie were raised by mother Mary Jo Bassa.

Around the end, Mad Max fans get a fleeting glimpse of the titular hero in his iconic desert vehicle, a black V8 Interceptor, the scene posing as a continuation of Furiosa’s team-up with Max in Fury Road.

