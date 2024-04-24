Zendaya Reveals What Was It Like Watching ‘Challengers' Steamy Scenes With Her Parents

During a recent interview with ET's Denny Directo, Zendaya and co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, discussed how in-depth scenes had to be filmed for Challengers. The comedy followed when Zendaya watched it with her family. When Zendaya's parents watched the premiere of Challengers, her latest movie, she found herself in a pretty awkward situation. The film is set to release on April 26.

Zendaya was Awkward Watching Her Steamy Scenes with Parents Even After Euphoria

Despite the film's steamy content, Zendaya did not hold back when discussing her viewing experience with her parents. A chuckle escaped Zendaya's lips as she described the encounter. She did find it hilarious as she points out that her family members were already aware of the film's rating and premise.

Her family was used to boundary-pushing content because of her previous work on Euphoria. "Everyone has seen Euphoria, so it's not like our first rodeo," she said sarcastically.

Zendaya recalled how amused she was by observing her family's reactions to the screening. "Because I've seen the movie many times, I knew what was coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to watch them watch and slowly be like 'Oh god,'" she laughed.

Even though there are no explicit sexual scenes in the film, Zendaya joked about the level of discomfort it still caused. The awkwardness of such moments still makes you want to avoid watching it with your aunt, she joked.

In discussing the practicalities of filming the movie's sensual scenes Faist and O'Connor provided insight into the on-screen chemistry. According to Faist, moviemaking is a collaborative process, which makes it very practical.

What Was Her Co-Star's Take on the Behind-The-Scenes of Filming the Movie?

Likewise, O'Connor echoed Faist calling attention to behind-the-scenes details that influence the final product. "That's the magic of filmmaking, is what comes out of the screen," he said. The logistical challenges they faced were revealed by O'Connor when he reflected on the intensity of certain scenes. "On the edge of your seat. But in reality, we laughed," he admitted, referring to a particularly memorable three-way kiss.

It took a lot of coordination between the cast and crew to pull off such sequences, Zendaya explained. She said, "It's a dance," pointing out the synchronized movements necessary to execute such scenes.

Zendaya concluded the chat as she talked about the collaborative effort it takes to create these moments. The Spider-Man actress portrays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who makes no apologies for her game, on or off the court. After meeting Art played by Faist and Patrick by O'Connor as teenagers, Tashi spends a tantalizing time with the trio before a crushing injury on the court ends her career.

After a losing streak, Tashi strategizes her husband's redemption, but she is shocked when he must face off against his former best friend, Patrick, in the Grand Slam. With tensions high, Tashi must decide what it will cost her to win, as past and present collide.

