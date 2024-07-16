'It’s Really About A Feeling': Mark Harmon Gives A Surprising Response On The Possibility Of His Comback As Leroy Jethro Gibbs In NCIS

Mark Harmon, known for playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, is now working on a new project. He is narrating a new series called NCIS: Origins, which he created with his son, Sean Harmon. While promoting this new series, Harmon was asked if he would return to NCIS. Here's what he said;

Mark Harmon on whether he will reprise his role as Gibbs in NCIS

At the TCA Summer 2024, Harmon mentioned he gets asked about returning to NCIS often, reported TV Line. He replied vaguely, “I’ve always let the writers do what they want to do.”

When asked directly if he has been invited back to play Gibbs by TVLine, his answer was surprising: “Directly, like a phone call´´´? Not that I’m aware of.” This means that the show's creators have not asked him to return, nor have they written a scenario for Gibbs to return.

When asked if he would return if invited, Harmon did not commit. He said, “I don’t know. It’s really about a feeling like you’re fulfilled with a role, or complete with a role.” He still serves as an executive producer on the show.

Harmon was also asked what he thought Gibbs would be doing now. He replied, “I don’t think he’s still standing in the stream,” suggesting that Gibbs is probably still trying to save the world in some way.

Last season, NCIS celebrated its 1,000th episode, but Harmon was not part of it. Showrunner Steven D. Binder explained that they do want Harmon to return. He said, “Of course, the door is always open.” Binder hinted that if Harmon returns, it would be for a significant role, not just a brief cameo. “When we bring him back, we’re not going to bring him back for two minutes,” tells TvShowsace.

About the upcoming show NCIS: Origins

CBS has announced the premiere date for NCIS: Origins, a new prequel series. It will debut on Monday, October 21, from 10:00–11:00 pm.

The series will take viewers back to 1991, following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, as he starts his career as a special agent. Kyle Schmid will play Mike Franks.

The cast also includes Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, and Robert Taylor. Mariel Molino will play Gibbs' love interest, Special Agent Lala Dominguez. Mark Harmon will narrate the prequel.

