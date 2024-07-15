TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to drug abuse.

American rapper Wiz Khalifa was detained in Romania over the weekend on suspicion of allegedly possessing illegal drugs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident happened during a music festival that Khalifa was performing at in the Costinesti resort in Constanta county.

DICOT states Wiz Khalifa was arrested in connection with the possession of illegal drugs

In a statement provided to AFP, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DICOT) stated that Khalifa used cannabis onstage during his festival performance in addition to having more than 18 grams of the drug in his possession.

DICOT said in a statement, "We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.” Khalifa was taken into arrest but later released.

In a video that has been made public, several Romanian police officers can be seen escorting the rapper off the festival grounds. In Romania, there is the possibility of a 10-year prison sentence for marijuana possession.

Wiz Khalifa issues an apology

In a post on X, Khalifa—real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz—stated that he did not mean any disrespect to Romania by lighting up on stage. He wrote, "They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

Advertisement

Wiz Khalifa has always been open about the use of drugs

Khalifa has not hesitated to include the subject in his public persona. He is popular for his candid discussions about cannabis use in both his personal and musical lives.

In a funny Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, he talked about going to his son's school functions while under the influence. From a professional standpoint, Khalifa has collaborated on films including Duncanville, The Masked Singer, and The After Party.

ALSO READ: How Long Were John Travolta And Kelly Preston Together? Inside Their Relationship 4 Years After Her Death