Taylor Swift Shares Sneak Peek Of Fortnight Music Video Ft. Post Malone Ahead Of TTPD Release; Watch Teaser Here

A few hours left before the world gets a taste of Taylor Swift’s new musical work, which is expected to be equal parts chaotic, heartbreaking, and scathing.

With Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set to drop on Friday, April 19th, the pop star is building anticipation by teasing the lead single, Fortnight, featuring Post Malone.

In the late hours of Thursday, a day before the release of TTPD, Swift took to X to share a preview of the upcoming music video, featuring Malone, writing in the caption, “At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings.” Taylor also noted that the video will be arriving on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, Swift had confirmed on Instagram that Fortnight would serve as the lead single of her 16-track soon-to-arrive record. The songstress, along the way, also gushed about Malone, writing in the caption, "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."

Taylor Swift’s Fortnight teaser, Ft. Post Malone, is explored below!

Swift’s teaser for the said single is a fast-paced montage of black-and-white clips. The sneak peek opens with a quick shot of Swift, 34, and Post Malone, 28, sitting in a bright white room, working on their separate typewriters, with streams of pinks and yellows flowing from Swift’s typewriter serving as the only source of warmth in the otherwise depressing setting.

The teaser clip then quickly jumps to an image of Swift screaming with all her might as she’s confined to a chair with an intricate contraption attached to her head. The video next progresses to show Swift breaking the leashes holding her captive to jump into Post Malone’s welcoming arms on a cloudy, stormy beach.

The video continues with a brief look at Swift, clad in a black gown, staring directly at the camera as papers fly around her. The next shot, however, changes to Swift in a white gown (that looks an awful lot like her Grammys look) throwing a chair through the glass of an indoor window.

The teaser dramatically ends with Swift with dark, smokey eyes and her signature dark lips, slowly looking up and straight into the camera lens.

Additional details on The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift announced TTPD, her 11th studio album, at the 2024 Grammy Awards that took place this February. There, Swift announced that version one of the album would include The Manuscript, one of the four different bonus tracks for different versions of the album. At her concert in Melbourne, Australia, Swift announced a second version with a bonus track called The Bolter. In Sydney, Taylor announced a third version of the vinyl with the track The Albatross. In Singapore, she announced the fourth and final version with the track The Black Dog.

Swifties have been high on speculating that TTPD is a breakup album about Joe Alwyn, calling the track titles brutal.

Contributors to the album include Post Malone and Florence and The Machine.

The Tortured Poet’s Department comes out today, April 19th.

