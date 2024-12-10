‘I’ve Always Been Like That’: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Obsession With Music As A Teen; Details Inside

Camila Cabello opened up on her teenage days, when the singer would be obsessed with music. The Senorita crooner recently attended the Tribeca Festival at the Art Basel Miami Beach, where the musician was seated for a conversation with Dave Grutman.

Cabello shared that she would stay home with her friends, and the group would neither go out partying. The sole reason for the same was the people around would tag Cabello and her friends as “total losers.”

While in an interview with Grutman, the musician revealed that her “obsession” with music majorly affected her social relations. She stated, “We were total losers. We did not go to parties; we did not hang out with people.”

The Cinderella actress further explained, “I was in my room singing and putting on YouTube instrumentals and singing and watching YouTube videos of my favorite musicians and my favorite artists.”

The musician went on to say that her life had been like that, and that she was used to living like that.

Further in her conversation, Cabello talked about going her own path after walking away from fifth harmony. She said, “Pushing my own boundaries [is my motivator] and sometimes in music that can be a little hard.”

The young artist further claimed, “I get that question a lot: were you worried what your fans would think of this album? And to be honest, I wasn’t at all, but I think I should’ve been, in the sense that when it came out, people were like, ‘This is so different.’”

Moreover, the musician emphasised her changing perspective about the tunes, which further shaped her journey in the industry.

She said, “For me, change and changing feels so natural and I’m always kind of changing and I realize there’s pushing your own boundaries, but maybe not alienating people... I feel like this last album was like that for me. I think this album was also really special because I don’t feel like people knew I was a Miami girl, and I feel like people resonated with the little Miami things I put in that album.”

As for Camila Cabello’s interaction with Grutman, the artist visited the event on day 4 of the Tribeca Festival.

