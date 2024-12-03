‘Those Are Skills You Don't...’: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Experience In Fifth Harmony; Details Inside

Camila Cabello talks about her experience in the Fifth Harmony, wherein the singer-actress was joined by Normani, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui. In conversation with Nylon, Cabello revealed that being in the band from 2012 to 2016 got her to face some challenges in real life as a teenager.

While sitting down for an interview with the news portal, Cabello shared that with the spotlight on her, she was “struggling more than a normal teenager should.”

Further in her talks with the outlet, she stated, "It’s hard to say what’s normal, whether you’re famous or not. My barometer wasn’t functional. It was more than a person should bear [in that situation]."

Meanwhile, the Shameless singer mentioned that it was important for her to find a solution while being a member of the group.

The Cinderella star went on to add, "I think conflict resolution is really important, especially when it comes to a group. Those are skills you don’t have when you’re 16 years old."

The musician went on to throw some questions at the audience, which stated, "How do you deal with being left out? How do you deal with jealousy? How do you deal with these things without hurting yourself or other people?"

The Fifth Harmony was a band created in the American version of X-Factor with the help of the former judge of the show. The girl band went on to release various hits, including Worth It in 2015 and Work From Home in 2016.

However, Cabello left the band midway after being a part of the group for four and a half years. At the time, the band released a statement that read, “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

As for her own statement, the musician revealed, "As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness."

On the work front, Camila Cabello is set to take the center stage for her upcoming concerts in Miami and Atlanta.

