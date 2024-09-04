Jada Pinkett Smith Sets Her Instagram Profile To Private After Her Women Empowerment Post Sparking Curiosity: 'Woman Is Told She Must...'

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently had to make her Instagram account private after dropping a post regarding women's role in society. It appears that the 52-year-old actress made her profile private during the weekend after she shared a post on Monday, September 2nd.

In the post, she referred to men and women differently concerning matters of the heart. She noted that men are often praised for being the ones who opt to be someone’s, while women are often told that being someone’s is the only way to earn respect.

In the caption, she elaborated on how certain aspects of most religions give little or no importance to the female side unless it is attached to a male. She wrote, "A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or... she is not worthy."

Jada encouraged them to do their best and notch up progress and greatness. The post continued, "We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures. We need not bond in fear. You... are... greatness."

On the previous day, September 1, Pinkett Smith posted a montage of beaches and selfies, including a video of her on a jet ski with a guy. Followers were intrigued by that post, as some speculated her husband, Will Smith. She captioned, "Summer is coming to an end, and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then… I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez."

Advertisement

Pinkett Smith spoke to People about Will as her husband when she was releasing the book ‘Worthy’ based on her life. They have spent 26 years of marriage and have two children, Jaden 26 and Willow 23 together. Jada Pinkett Smith said they are still in the process of this together. She said, "We just got deep love for each other." She emphasized that they are in the active stage of a marital game, trying to define what their life together is going to be like.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Comments On Jada Pinkett Smith Ahead Of His Movie Release, Says She's The 'Most Gangsta'