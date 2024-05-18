Will Smith Comments On Jada Pinkett Smith Ahead Of His Movie Release, Says She's The 'Most Gangsta'

Fans have always found the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to be fascinating. Their relationship has survived media coverage, public scrutiny, and even Jada's own personal findings throughout the years. But one thing is sure -- Will continues to stand by his wife.

Jada Pinkett Smith said in her 2023 memoir, Worthy, that the couple had quietly split up in 2016, even though they are still married. A joint interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show last year, coinciding with the book's promotion, served as more confirmation of this revelation. Will Smith has shared an interesting part of his love life as he spoke of the realization that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is still his 'ride or die'.

Will Smith credits Jada Pinkett Smith as a lifelong "Ride-or-Die"

Recently, Will Smith discussed the important people in his life at a press conference for his upcoming film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Even though they split up more than seven years ago, Will Smith still considers Jada Pinkett Smith as one of his most trusted and loyal friends. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

During a screening of his latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Will in an interview by Entertainment Tonight was asked to name the people in his life who would always be his "ride-or-die."

In response, Will mentioned Jada, the mother of his two children, Jaden and Willow Smith. He expressed, "It's funny. I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride-or-die right there. Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I've ever had."

Advertisement

Along with Jada, Will Smith also mentioned his long-time musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro, his co-star on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: A separation but not a formal divorce

In an interview last October on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed that she and Will Smith had secretly been separated for over seven years. Despite their separation, they had decided not to pursue a formal divorce.

Jada explained to Kotb that their separation stemmed from the exhaustion of trying to improve their marriage. She mentioned, "I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

In her memoir Worthy, Jada discusses her relationship with Will Smith. She described that their separation is almost like divorce but without the legal papers, "It was not a divorce on paper. But it was a divorce."

During the interview, Jada also revealed that she had thought about a legal divorce. However, this did not take place she and Will had promised never to get a divorce. On being asked about their current living situation, Jada admitted that they are now living separately.

Will Smith added in an email to the New York Times that Jada's shocking confessions made during the book's promotion "kind of woke" him up to the "hidden nuances" the actress possessed.

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," the actor stated.

Furthermore, Will stated that he now understands the Red Table Talk host to be more "resilient, clever, and compassionate than he'd understood."

ALSO READ: 'Driven Me To Work Really Hard': Jada Pinkett And Will Smith's Daughter Willow Smith Opens Up On 'Nepo Baby' Label