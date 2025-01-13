Jade Thirlwall Reveals She Canceled Fantasy Promotion Following Liam Payne's Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and death

The entertainment industry, especially the music space, was shaken beyond measure last October when the news of One Direction alum Liam Payne’s demise made headlines. Among the first celebrities to put out a tribute at the time was Little Mix alum Jade Thirlwall, praying for the singer’s peace following his passing. She recently reflected on losing her peer during a Rolling Stone interview, and her statement was no less touching and heartfelt than her recollection of memories with Payne last year.

In a conversation with the aforementioned outlet, Thirlwall’s discussion surrounding mental health led to the topic of the tragic death of the Teardrops singer, who passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. Payne was reportedly under the influence of drugs when the accident happened.

Reflecting on the day the news broke, Thirlwall recounted, “It did shake me."

“It’s unbelievably tragic,” she added about his death, before noting she was due to begin a “heavy day of promo” for her single, Fantasy.

Thirlwall reportedly canceled the press tour because she was convinced she was not the right person to field questions about the loss, especially since they hadn’t been very close over the years.

The singer added that what she could have spoken of was the Payne she knew when they were kids. From what she saw, she knew Payne wanted to make his family proud and be a singer more than anyone she knew.

In October, Thirlwall took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of herself with the 1D star, calling him one of the first friends she made in the industry.

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

