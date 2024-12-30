Liam Payne’s Death: Five People Charged in Connection with Singer’s Passing at 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and drugs

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room. After the late singer was laid to rest in England on November 20, five people were charged in connection with the former boy band member’s death.

According to reports from the BBC, employees of the hotel where the singer stayed, including the hotel manager, Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne’s friend, Rogelio Nores, have been charged with manslaughter by Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the above-mentioned names, two other hotel employees, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, have also been charged, with allegations stating that they supplied drugs to the late singer. The musician had just completed a stay in rehab before flying to Argentina to cheer for his friend and fellow boy band member, Niall Horan.

Furthermore, as the case has moved to court, it is known that the judge has ordered two of the five accused to remain in custody and appear in court within the next 24 hours.

As per reports previously circulated, the One Direction band member fell off the balcony after being heavily intoxicated and was declared dead on the spot by medical officials.

However, later theories began to circulate, suggesting that the late singer jumped off his third-floor hotel room balcony after allegedly being locked in by hotel employees for creating chaos in the lobby.

Meanwhile, an autopsy report released following Payne’s death revealed that the singer had passed out on his way to the balcony. Due to internal and external bleeding, as well as a skull fracture, the Strip That Down musician tragically passed away.

Additionally, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office mentioned in a press release on November 7 that the One Direction member’s friends, Rogelio Nores, Ezequiel Pereyra, and Braian Paiz, had been arrested in connection with his death.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, and the funeral, hosted by his family in the U.K., was attended by his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

