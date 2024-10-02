New Movie About Two Robins On The Cards? Check Out As James Gunn Reveals THIS DC Studios Project

DC Studios seems to be packed up and busy, with James Gunn recently revealing a movie featuring not one but two Robins. Yes, we are talking about Batman's sidekicks, a surprise twist that will surely shock and excite fans, who will be seen in Dynamic Duo.

Taking his excited and heightened emotions to social media on September 1, 2024, the DC Studios co-chief amazed the superhero fanatics who are waiting for the start of a new beginning in the DC Universe with David Corenswet’s Superman.

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, took to social media with an announcement that left superhero fans in awe. He revealed that the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters would be Dynamic Duo, a story that explores the lives of not one, but two Robins-Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

James Gunn then added that the movie would be from Swaybox, which has a mixture of animation and puppetry and is a never-before-seen combination with CGI.

Gunn also revealed that Matt Aldrich will pen the script for Dynamic Duo, which is being produced with the partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.

You're mistaken if you think Matt Reeves's involvement in the film means the storyline would connect to his 2021 entry, The Batman, or its TV spinoff, The Penguin.

This will be a totally different take on the friendship between Grayson and Todd, as they are tested during their youth years. Here, the movie will follow a portrayal of their difference in statistics and ideas that they have in mind for their future, offering a fresh and exciting perspective for fans.

James Gunn's excitement was not the only one that lit up the internet; Matt Reeves also expressed his thrill, stating, "I couldn't be any more excited...!" He shared the announcement with emojis of a bat and a robin, amplifying the anticipation for the new project.

The Swaybox website has revealed that the studios will offer a wide range of combinations that also involve practical puppetry.

The website also stated, “Since 2014, Swaybox principals Arthur Mintz, Theresa Andersson, Noah Scruggs, Chris Armand, and Thomas Woodruff have pioneered new methods that challenge viewers’ notions of how puppets look, move, and feel.”

The team of animators describes their animation as “more human " and pledges a “nostalgic charm.” In addition to James Gunn, Matt Reeves, and DC Studios chief Peter Safran, Theresa Anderson will also produce Dynamic Duo. This project promises to challenge viewers' notions of puppetry and animation.

