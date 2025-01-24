James Gunn Teases First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock's Supergirl; Says He’s ‘Thrilled’ To Start Filming

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is excited about commencing the filming of Supergirl which stars Milly Alcock in the title role. The filmmaker took to social media to announce the news with a teaser picture of the House of the Dragon breakout star sitting in a director’s chair which had the iconic Supergirl logo.

“Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl,” Gunn wrote on X (formally Twitter). He revealed that director Craig Gillespie brings a “sensibility” to the story while the actress brings a “unique” take to the titular character in every frame, as envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.

The upcoming DC project is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which Evely illustrated and Nogueira adapted for the big screen. The story will revolve around Supergirl (Alcock) seeking vengeance for her father’s murder, who was killed in cold blood by Krem of the Yellow Hill.

Knolle, a noble and honorable warrior accompanies the young alien girl as they travel across the galaxy to hunt Krem and kill him. Alcock who’s set to portray Kara Zor-El also celebrated the beginning of Supergirl filming. She shared the picture as Gunn on her Instagram and wrote, “Introducing Kara,” in the caption.

According to the official synopsis, the movie will capture the darker origin of the titular DC superhero way before she made her way to Earth. In addition to Alcock, the movie also stars the Three Body Problem actress Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

While the Rust and Bone actor Matthias Schoenaerts will portray the dreadful antagonist Krem. Gunn revealed in one of his posts on Threads that the House of the Dragon actress had been his first choice for playing Supergirl.

“Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter (Safran) for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics,” he said at the time.