James Van Der Beek Shares Heartfelt Thanksgiving Post Reflecting on His Cancer Journey: ‘Been a Tough Year…’

James Van Der Beek is feeling extra grateful for the quality time he got to spend with his family and friends this Thanksgiving amid his cancer diagnosis.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 28, to pen an emotional post, praising his “superhuman wife,” Kimberly Van Der Beek, 42, for her unconditional love. He also thanked his six children, expressing gratitude for their role in keeping him active and present during his health battle in his message, alongside thanking his fans.

Sharing a touching picture of himself and Kimberly with their kids—daughters Olivia, 14, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and sons Joshua, 12, and Jeremiah, 2—posing in a field, Van Der Beek wrote, “It’s been a tough year… and I’m thankful for all of it.”

He continued: “For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it.”

Addressing his fans for their overwhelming love and support during his tough time, the actor affirmed in his Thanksgiving message that their good wishes do land and make a difference in his everyday life.

Van Der Beek, who revealed his third-stage colorectal cancer diagnosis via an exclusive chat with People earlier this month, then thanked his “superhuman wife” Kimberly for showing up for him on levels he never knew were possible. He also thanked her, whom he has been married to since 2010, for demonstrating what unconditional love looks like and the power and magic it holds. “I am in awe of you,” he added.

Calling his six kids his “blonde army,” Van Der Beek noted that he loves them beyond anything in this world.

Amid his fight with cancer, Van Der Beek has been keeping himself busy with work. Just last week, he looked dashing at the FOX Winter Press Day red carpet in Los Angeles. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Walker and is next set to star in Sidelined: The QB and Me later this month.

When Van Der Beek shared his cancer diagnosis with the world via People, he mentioned that he was undergoing treatment but did not divulge further details.

