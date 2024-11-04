'There’s No Playbook For How To Announce These Things': James Van Der Beek Apologizes to Loved Ones for Sharing His Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis Through Media

After announcing his colorectal cancer diagnosis via People magazine on Sunday, November 3, James Van Der Beek is voicing his regret about some of his loved ones finding out about his health condition through the media instead of through personal talk.

“It is cancer. Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them,” Van Der Beek began in his Instagram post. “There’s no playbook for how to announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon... to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms.” The 47-year-old, however, said that he had to alter his plan when he was informed that a tabloid would run with the news.

Noting that he had been dealing with his illness privately until now, he revealed that his overall health has now become a greater focus for him than it ever was before. The actor expressed that as he made the social media post, he was in good health and feeling strong. He said he would have more to say when he was ready.

“Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline... But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention,” Van Der Beek added. Alongside the statement, the Dawson's Creek actor shared a video compilation of pictures of himself alone and with his kids, set to Autumn Breeze by Richard LaForge.

In an exclusive statement to the publication mentioned above, Van Der Beek said he was feeling optimistic about the situation and nothing else.

Colorectal cancer, per the American Cancer Society, starts in the colon or the rectum, which makes up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Van Der Beek has been actively working despite his diagnosis. He recently appeared in an episode of Walker and is next set to star in Sidelined: The QB and Me, a Tubi original film that will be out on November 29.

He is also set to appear on The Real Full Monty next month. The two-hour special will feature male celebrities, including Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and longtime DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli, stripping down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The offering, inspired by the 1997 Oscar-nominated film The Full Monty, will be produced by Anthony Anderson and will premiere on December 9.

