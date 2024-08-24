Jane Lynch Opens Up About Working With Her Co-Star Steve Martin On Only Murders In The Building: 'The Great Thing About...'

Jane Lynch recently opened up about her experience working in the hit mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building. Lynch joined the show in season one, portraying the role of Sazz, her co-star Steve Martin's character Charles-Haden Savage's stunt double. Read on further to know more details!



Jane Lynch recently attended the red carpet premiere of Only Murders in the Building season four in Los Angeles with her co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Lynch spoke with People magazine at the event and revealed her experience playing Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double.

The upcoming fourth season will see Mabel Mora (Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Charles-Hayden Savage (Martin) investigating the mysterious murder of Sazz Pataki, who was murdered in Charles's apartment at the end of season 3.

The Straight Talk actress told the publication that the great thing is that when they do rehearsals for the scene, she closely observes Martin's actions and watches what he does at different moments, and if he changes things up, she would have to "stay on her toes."

She further mentioned that the Grand Canyon actor usually sets the actions in a way so that she can mirror them, noting that it's always a lot of fun, saying, "We don't kill that gimmick, that old chestnut, but we do it every once in a while, and I think it's to great effect." The outlet also asked if she gets nervous about mirroring him, to which the Fatal Instinct actress responded that she doesn't, expressing that she doesn't try to imitate him or his character, Charles.

Advertisement

"Sazz is just Sazz. She does herself," Lynch added, referring to her character. The actress then teased that during stunts, which viewers will see this season, there are moments when he freezes, prompting her to tap him and take his place, noting that she imitates his actions and then performs the dangerous part while he enjoys a "cappuccino."

ALSO READ: Top 10 Steve Martin Movies and Shows You Need to Add to Your Watchlist as Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Premieres

Gomez also expressed her thoughts on working with her cast members, Steve Martin and Martin Short. She told the publication that it’s "honestly a joy" to wake up every day and go on set with these two professionals, noting that they all had so much fun working together.

Meanwhile, season 4 of Only Murder in the Building will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024. Aside from Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, new members Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, and Melissa McCarthy will appear in the upcoming installment, per THR.