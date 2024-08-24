Top 10 Steve Martin Movies and Shows You Need to Add to Your Watchlist as Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Premieres

Steve Martin is part of the golden age of stand-up comedy, which reached its peak in the late 1970s and then turned to acting with his first starring role in The Jerk (1979). This film, which turned into a blockbuster and received some recognition by such director as Stanley Kubrick, exposed the sides of Martin’s talent for comedies and predicted his prosperity in Hollywood. He collaborated with director Carl Reiner on three more films in the 1980s: Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, The Man with Two Brains, and All of Me.

Martin has still been actively preparing for the film by writing novels, composing bluegrass music and giving performances in conjunction with Martin Short. Here, we rank Steve Martin’s oeuvre of big-screen comedies:

The Jerk

A quintessential Steve Martin film, The Jerk features him as Navin R. Johnson, a clueless and endearing man who stumbles through life in search of his true identity. Martin’s performance is a masterclass in physical comedy and absurd humor.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Martin stars alongside John Candy in this Thanksgiving classic. As a businessman trying to get home for the holidays, Martin delivers a performance full of both comedy and heart, creating a film that resonates with audiences year after year.

Father of the Bride

In this heartwarming comedy, Martin plays George Banks, a father struggling to come to terms with his daughter’s wedding. The film is beloved for its blend of humor and sentiment, showcasing Martin’s talent for family-friendly comedy.

Roxanne

Martin’s modern take on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story features him as a charming fire chief with an unusually large nose. Roxanne combines romance and comedy in a way that highlights Martin’s versatility.

L.A. Story

In this whimsical romantic comedy, Martin plays a weatherman who receives guidance from a mysterious traffic sign. The film is a playful exploration of love and life in Los Angeles, showcasing Martin’s unique comedic style.

Shopgirl

Based on Martin’s own novella, Shopgirl features him in a more dramatic role as a wealthy businessman who becomes involved with a young sales clerk. The film allows Martin to explore deeper, more nuanced characters.

The Pink Panther

Martin steps into the iconic role of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in this reboot of the classic series. His performance blends slapstick humor with a touch of sophistication.

Mixed Nuts (1994)

In this holiday comedy, Martin plays a crisis counselor working at a suicide prevention hotline. The film is a quirky exploration of holiday stress and offers a different kind of comedy from Martin.

Three Amigos!

Martin, along with Chevy Chase and Martin Short, stars as one of three silent film stars who are mistaken for real heroes. The film is a comedic gem that showcases the trio’s exceptional chemistry.

The Man with Two Brains

In this comedy, Martin plays a brilliant neurosurgeon who falls in love with a disembodied brain. The film is a classic example of Martin’s zany humor and inventive storytelling.

Over his long career, Steve Martin has entertained audiences with countless standout performances in a range of genres. Whether you're seeing old favourites again or checking out new ones, these films and TV series showcase the extraordinary skill and timeless appeal of one of the greatest comic icons.

