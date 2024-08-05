Jelly Roll's Heartfelt Gesture At Midland Concert; Country Star Stops Show To Upgrade Seats For Cancer Survivor Fan

Jelly Roll stopped one of his recent concerts to assist a fan, a cancer survivor, in finding better seats at his show.

Late last month, the Save Me singer, 39, was performing at the Tailgates N’ Tallboys country music festival in Midland, Michigan, when he spotted a “young lady” standing in the crowd while using an IV drip. In a video captured by fans and shared on social media, the country star could be seen stopping the show to address the fan from the stage. “I've seen a lot of crazy s*** at my shows. But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV,” he said, speaking directly to the individual in the crowd, who then told the musician she was a “cancer survivor.”

Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, upon learning this information, proceeded to ask his team to arrange better accommodation for his committed fan, telling them to get her a chair and take her to a more comfortable place to watch the rest of the show.

In the comment section of the fancam video posted by an X user, fans complimented Roll’s class act, with one admirer saying, “He's one artist I have utmost respect for. He came from nothing.” Another X user added, “Love this dude. This was a heartwarming moment. He is so talented.” A third person simply said they are now a “fan of Jelly Roll.”

This interaction, however, wasn’t the first time Roll went out of his way to help a fan battling cancer. Last year, the James Bass Foundation, an organization that helps grant the wishes of patients facing terminal illness, detailed the wish of a 65-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma. On TikTok for the foundation, per The Mirror, the lady shared that her final wish was to meet the Son of a Sinner singer and see him perform live.

Advertisement

Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, took notice of the post and commented, “We can def make this happen.” Soon after, Roll and his wife met with Durham — who shared a similar journey as Roll in defeating addiction to help those struggling with it.

Videos captured from their meetup showed the musician and the cancer patient interacting for the first time with a hug, as well as Roll, playing some of his songs for her. “I'm glad I could come to visit you. This is cool,” the singer said.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO? All About Her As She Joins Country Star At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024