Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Welcome Baby Girl Amid Actress’ Impending Divorce With Channing Tatum

Step Up actress Jenna Dewan has always been in the buzz for many reasons, but mostly due to her relationship and marriage with Channing Tatum. The media attention soared when the couple split in 2018.

The former couple is still in the midst of divorce and seems to have moved on in their personal lives as both of them are with their partners. Tatum is engaged to Zoe Kravitz, and Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee. Now the actress has welcomed a daughter with her fiance. Check out the details.

Jenna Dewan welcomes a child with Steve Kazee

The actress welcomed her second child, a daughter with Steve Kazee, and her third child overall. In 2020, she welcomed their first child, Callum.

The Rookie star announced the newest addition in her family via her social media. On her Instagram handle, Dewan shared two posts, pictures, and a video of her daughter. Under her pictures, she shared the name of her daughter, her birthdate, and a heartfelt note.

The caption said, “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. June 14, 2024.” She added, “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives... your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family.”

The actress continued that their hearts are overflowing with love and that they are blessed with her presence. She proceeds to welcome her newborn child into the world.

The next post contained a video showcasing her family member having a beautiful moment holding the newest addition to the family. She captioned the video, saying, “… & our family is now whole."

Fans congratulate Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

The actress's followers were surprised as she posted about the birth of her daughter. Many of her fans seemed overloaded with cuteness seeing the baby.

The platform users did not shy away while commenting about the same. Under the picture, a user wrote, “Congratulations!! Love the name Rhiannon. It’s my niece‘s name.” Many followers simply reacted by congratulating the actress and her partner.

As far as her divorce from Channing Tatumum goes, recently he accused the actress of delaying their divorce process by requesting to split their cause into more trials, as opposed to Tatum, who wants it to be done in just one trial. The former couple shares an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

