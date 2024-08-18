‘Let’s Go Pops’: Channing Tatum Calls Fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s Dad Lenny ‘Pops’ In Heartwarming New Post

Looks like popular actor Channing Tatum sent some love to his soon-to-be father-in-law! On August 16, the star shared a sweet social media post for fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, and revealed the nickname he uses to address the veteran rock star.

Tatum shared a video of Lenny performing at a recent show on his Instagram stories and, alongside the clip, wrote a sweet message, “Let’s go pops!!!”

The singer has also previously shown love to the actor several times while chatting about his relationship with daughter Zoë. Back in January 2024, Lenny opened up to PEOPLE and noted in particular that he likes Tatum quite a bit.

The couple "have something that's naturally special," he continued. But more importantly, "they also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch." he noted. Lenny also said that the couple's relationship reminds him of his grandparents.

"I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age. She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather'," he recalled.

Coming to the singer's own love life Kravitz has previously dated American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, and Australian singer Kylie Minogue. Meanwhile, the musician still has a wonderful relationship with his former wife, Lisa Bonet with whom he shares his beloved daughter Zoë.

Before dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021 and then getting engaged in 2023, Channing Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan. The couple announced their split in 2018 after being together for nine years. They also share an 11-year-old daughter named Everly.

While Tatum found love again, his ex-wife Dewan also became engaged to Steve Kazee, and they are currently expecting their second child together.

Similarly, Zoë Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman They got engaged in February 2018 and were married at Kravitz's father's home in Paris on June 29, 2019. In December 2020, Kravitz filed for divorce, which was finalized in August 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoë Kravitz’s twisted directorial debut Blink Twice is all set to release on August 23, 2024.

