Jenna Dewan Captures Heartwarming Moment of Steve Kazee Cuddling Their Newborn Daughter

Jenna Dewan is one of the celebrities who makes sure to keep her Instagram family updated about her life on a daily basis. She surprised everyone when she announced the birth of her and Steve Kazee’s second child and her third child overall.

Since then, she has been candidly sharing posts and stories about children and motherhood. The actress recently shared a heartfelt video on Instagram that involved her partner and their newborn daughter.

Jenna Dewan shares an adorable video

As per PEOPLE, the Rookie actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable video of her baby Rhiannon and Kazee getting cozy on Saturday (July 6).

The video features her partner gently stroking their daughter’s forehead. She wrote, “Lucky girl right there,” in the video.

On the same day, Dewan shared a post with multiple pictures that showcased motherhood after the birth of her third baby.

In the first picture, she can be seen breastfeeding her infant while sitting on a white chair. In the next photo, Dewan is smiling, sitting on the bed as her daughter sleeps peacefully.

Further in the post, the actress shared pictures that included the family dog, Kazee, their son Callum, and her eldest child, Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan captioned the post, “Postpartum is truly a vibe.” Check out the post below.

More on Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s newborn daughter

The actress, via a joint post with her partner, made the revelation on Instagram that the newest addition to their family was born on June 14, 2024.

Without keeping any secrets, the couple candidly shared the name of their child in the caption. The pair named their daughter Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

They wrote a heartfelt caption under that post. In the caption, they shared that from the time their daughter arrived, she has brought a lot of joy and love into their lives.

The caption added, “Your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world, baby girl.”

The post consisted of snaps from the hospital, where it seems that their daughter was just born. The pictures truly capture the essence of happiness the couple exuded.

