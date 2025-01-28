Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her 'Fresh Start’ After Finalizing Divorce from Channing Tatum in 2024

Jenna Dewan says she has her 'fresh start' after finalizing her divorce from Channing Tatum. Dewan spoke openly about her learning curve and discovering herself after splitting from Tatum.

Their divorce has just come to a close in September 2024, that is six years after they officially separated. As revealed in a personal essay for InStyle, Dewan, 44, reflected on how the last year had truly been transformative.

The Step Up actress wrote, "This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time. The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had."

Upon deeper thought, she realized that changes were more than struggles but rather growth opportunities. These transitions, in her case, helped her unlock an unsuspected strength.

The actress added, "In 2024, especially, I learned a lot about myself, my resilience, and my voice. I learned to let go of over-accommodating in my relationships and to sit with uncomfortability."

While Dewan didn't mention Tatum specifically, she said, "Fresh starts, I’ve realized, don’t wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless."

Dewan and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor first met in 2006 on the set of Step Up and got married to each other in 2009. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013. They announced their separation in 2018 finalizing their divorce on September 25, 2024.

Jenna Dewan concluded her post-reflection with an insightful note about imperfections in life. She said that beauty lies in accepting the ups and downs of life and enjoying the process, not the result.

