Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Settle Divorce Six Years After Split By Resolving THIS Long-Standing Dispute

Six years after they first split, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have settled their divorce. The ex-couple finally reached a resolution on an issue that had been keeping their divorce in the air on Wednesday, September 25.

The long-standing issue was Tatum's Magic Mike franchise. As per People's report, the duo has resolved the dispute, however; details of the same are not known yet. Well, from previous court filings, we know that Dewan’s legal team argued for years that the actress and dancer is entitled to profits Tatum’s popular movie franchise earned, as the project was conceived during their union and financed using their marital funds. The divorce turned acrimonious, with Dewan’s legal team accusing the actor of hiding assets, which Tatum denied.

The first Magic Mike film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, came out in 2012 and earned more than $160 million on a comparatively small $7 million budget. The film’s sequels, Magic Mike XXL and Magic Mike’s Last Dance, also outgrossed their making price. Beyond the big screen, the film also spawned an HBO reality series, Finding Magic Mike, and a live show in London and Vegas. It fell just short of being adapted into a Broadway musical.

The two sides were scheduled to stand trial on the matter in December, which now stands annulled. As per People, the couple waived spousal support entitlements for either party while legalizing their separation.

Dewan, 43, and Tatum, 44, met in 2006 on the set of Step Up, a dance drama. They were engaged two years later and married in 2009. The former pair welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013 and announced their separation in 2018.

The two were declared legally single by a judge in 2019, meaning they were free to pursue other relationships as the divorce dragged on. Last year, Tatum got engaged to Zoë Kravitz, who is also his work partner, as she directed him in the film Blink Twice. The couple had been dating for two years. Dewan, for her part, is engaged to her former co-star Steve Kazee. The pair is parents to children Callum, 4, and Rihannon, 3 months.

Advertisement

A source told People earlier this year that Dewan is pushing to settle her divorce with Tatum before she gets married again.

ALSO READ: 'Key Is Not Only Surviving It': Channing Tatum Talks About Working With Fiancée Zoe Kravitz, Gives Tips To Couples Thinking About Marriage