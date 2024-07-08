Jenna Dewan Posts Photo Of Her And Channing Tatum's Eldest Daughter In Irish Dance Get Up; See Here

Jenna Dewan welcomed her third child last month, and her firstborn is maturing rapidly! The 43-year-old Step Up actress posted a picture of her 11-year-old daughter Everly wearing an Irish dance outfit on July 5.

Everly, Dewan's daughter and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, looked happy in the picture while competing in the 2024 North American Irish Dancing Championships. She was dressed in a traditional dress, shoes, and a sash.

Dewan's heartwarming family moments

The 11-year-old, known as Evie, posed alongside her grandmother, Nancy Smith. She wore an intricate updo and a vibrant headpiece. Evie finished fifth, as shown on her sash, and wore a medal with a yellow ribbon around her neck.

Dewan gushed over the photo of her mother and Evie, admiring Evie's new dress from @idcostumes and adding a shamrock and sparkle emoji. The photo of Evie in her Irish dance outfit was shared less than a month after Dewan gave birth to her third child, daughter Rhiannon, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee.

On June 14, 2024, Dewan and Kazee announced the arrival of Rhiannon. "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍," Dewan wrote on Instagram, along with two pictures of the couple cuddling the child.

Dewan on family and co-parenting

The whole family, according to Dewan, was fascinated with their baby girl's gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty. Her presence was truly blessed for them. The American actress also shared with PEOPLE the ongoing process of co-parenting in their blended family.

She clarified that learning happens naturally as one adapts and grows to meet life's challenges. This adaptation includes adjusting to the new dynamics of a blended family.

When discussing her approach to co-parenting, The Jerk Theory actress made it clear that her three children come first. She reiterated, "Kids always come first," and asked, "How do you feel about your kids? How you interact with your children. Children always come first in all situations."

