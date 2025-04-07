When Aamir Khan admitted to getting impatient with 9-year-old Darsheel Safary on Taare Zameen Par set: ‘Mujhe yaad dilana…’

It’s been over 17 years since Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, hit the big screen and left a lasting emotional impact on the audience. But interestingly, Safary initially struggled with the emotional scenes. Aamir Khan once revealed that getting Darsheel to cry on cue wasn’t easy. A BTS video from the film’s shoot later revealed how Aamir coached him and admitted, "Mujhe yaad dilaana padta tha apne aap ko ki ‘Aamir tum 8-9 saal ke bachche se baat kar rahe ho.’ Thoda toh use waqt do."

A throwback video shared by Aamir Khan Talkies on YouTube offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the superstar coached Darsheel Safary through the film’s emotional moments. In the video, Aamir is seen performing a scene himself to help Darsheel understand how to convey the emotions effectively.

Recalling the experience, Aamir mentioned that Darsheel Safary initially struggled with scenes that required crying. He realized early in the filming process that expressing intense emotions was particularly challenging for the young actor.

Khan also admitted that, at times, he became impatient but had to constantly remind himself that Darsheel was just nine years old at the time.

The 3 Idiots actor reflected on moments during the shoot when he would occasionally lose patience with Darsheel Safary, especially when the young actor made mistakes. He recalled expecting a lot from Darsheel, despite the fact that he was just a young kid at the time.

Aamir admitted that he often had to remind himself that he was working with a child and needed to be more patient. He added that Darsheel was so intelligent and quick to grasp things that it became easy to treat him like an equal, even forgetting his age at times.

He then went on to add that Darsheel is easily among the best actors he has worked with. “And the performance that he has given in this film is absolutely outstanding," he said.

Released on December 21, 2007, Taare Zameen Par was produced and directed by Aamir Khan. In addition to Aamir and Darsheel Safary, the film featured performances by Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma, and Tisca Chopra.

