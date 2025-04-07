Kartik Aaryan REACTS to rumors of charging Rs 50 crores for a film: ‘Am I the only actor who has...?’

On Christmas, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar officially revealed their upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, sending fans into a frenzy. Soon after, there were reports that he charged Rs 50 crores for the film after the success of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, the actor has finally addressed the chatter. Responding to the reports, he questioned why such figures become news only in his case, pointing out that others with similar paychecks often don’t receive the same level of attention.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he is charging Rs 50 crore for a film, a number that had many raising eyebrows. He addressed the reports head-on, pointing out that he is not the only one to get paid so much. He said, "Am I the only actor who has received such a price?" The actor further shared that such figures seem to make headlines only when attached to his name, while others escape similar scrutiny.

He continued, "The thing is, I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry."

Kartik also suggested that stories like these often emerge from outside sources. The actor further shared that when someone carves a path independently, some people get 'irked' by it and that unease can lead to exaggerated or unnecessary stories built around them.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan had a festive surprise for fans on Christmas 2024 as he announced his next project titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy with a quirky twist. He will be teaming up with Karan Johar for the project and it is slated for a theatrical release just ahead of Valentine’s Day, on February 13, 2026.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Picture, with direction by Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively shared some details about the movie. According to a source close to the development, “It is a one-of-its-kind adventure slice-of-life love story, which takes the lead pair on a journey across the world. Sameer Vidwans has cracked a fresh world for the Kartik Aaryan starrer and has already done his round of recce in the international arena.”

