Britney Spears Sparks CONCERN With Video Displaying Chipped Nails, Messy Hair and Weird Behavior

Britney Spears has often been in the news for concerning reasons. This time, the music mogul has sparked concern with her latest video that left many feeling 'frightened.' In the clip, Britney speaks with a British accent while showing off her chipped pinky nail at her USD 11.8 million Calabasas mansion.

“I have a little bitty pinky nail,” Britney said excitedly, adding that she hasn’t had nails since seventh grade. The Grammy winner wore her signature heavy black eyeliner and tousled blonde extensions.

As Daily Mail reports, reactions on X were mixed. One user wrote, “Britney Spears video about her nails is actually frightening,” while another commented, “Her teeth ain't never looked like that. It's like she got someone else's mouth.” Others questioned her childlike voice, with one user saying, “Why does she talk so weird like a little child?”

However, not everyone agreed with the negative reactions. Some fans defended the singer, pointing out her personal growth. “Her anxiety always made it so she would bite her nails off. This shows me she’s less anxious overall,” one person explained. Another added, “Poor Brit can’t even post about nails. Love Brit.”

The video comes as Spears remains closely involved in the early development of her fully authorized biopic with Universal Pictures. Director Jon M. Chu recently shut down casting rumors, saying no decisions have been made. Universal acquired the rights to Spears’ best-selling memoir The Woman In Me and her music catalogue last August.

On the personal side, Spears made her final USD 20,000 child support payment to ex-husband Kevin Federline in November for their son Jayden James, 18. The former couple also share 19-year-old Sean Preston. Despite the chatter online, Spears continues to post freely. While her latest video may have left some fans uneasy, others see it as just Britney being Britney. For more updates from the world of Pop Culture, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

