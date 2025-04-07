Jr NTR is ‘haunted by emotion’ as he gets a big hug from Sukumar; netizens ask ‘Future project?’

Man of the masses Jr NTR has his fans on their toes with the ongoing excitement and buzz surrounding his upcoming projects. On one hand, the Telugu star is gearing up for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, slated for an August 14 release; on the other, there’s relentless speculation about his much-awaited collaboration with Prashanth Neel.

Amid all this, the actor recently had a candid reunion with his Nannaku Prematho director, Sukumar. Sukumar’s wife, Thabitha, shared a heartwarming photo of the duo sharing a big hug, captioning it, “Tarak ki prematho” (with love to Tarak).

Later, Jr NTR also re-shared the picture on his Instagram stories, captioning it, “Nannu eppuduuu Ventaade emotion @aryasukku” (Sukumar is an emotion that always stays with me).

Check out the post here:

Soon enough, the photo went viral across the internet, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. More importantly, there’s growing optimism among fans that the actor-director duo might reunite for another project in the near future.

Have a look at the fan reactions here:

Coming back to Jr NTR, the actor’s big Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2 is set to hit the big screens on August 14. The Devara star will be seen portraying the role of the antagonist in the film.

Interestingly, the actioner is slated to clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is also set for a theatrical release on the same date, heightening anticipation among fans.

Besides this, Tarak also has a power-packed actioner with Prashanth Neel, rumored to be titled Dragon. The film has already gone on floors, and the actor is expected to join the sets soon.

