Jennifer Grey Recalls Having THIS Doubt Amid Signing Dirty Dancing; Says ‘It Was Kind Of Little Risky’

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's chemistry in Dirty Dancing was loved by the audience through various generations. The movie also went on to be categorized as a cult classic. However, the actress had several doubts about starring in the film, and yet she took the risk.

In conversation with Scott Feinberg in The Hollywood Reporter's Award Chatter Podcast's recent episode, Grey detailed her experience of being in her agent's office before the movie while sitting through the narration of the cinematic piece.

While talking about the 1987 film, which was directed by Emile Ardolino, the Real Pain actress revealed, "I remember being in my agent's office and seeing the breakdown and saying, 'I have to get this part.'"

She further claimed that her interest was drawn, especially after knowing it was a low-budget movie. Grey earned $50,000 from the $4.5 million that the film was budgeted at.

Further in her conversation, the actress revealed, "And it kind of was a little risky." Grey continued to say, "It kind of felt like it's called Dirty Dancing. The s*x scenes are described quite explicitly, and there's no money for me or the movie. Maybe it's just a glorified porno."

Amidst the doubts, too, the actress went on with her part, as she was excited to work with Ardolino.

ALSO READ: 20 best enemies to lovers movies you should watch once: The Proposal to Sweet Home Alabama

The Red Dawn star added that the filmmaker was working mainly on the documentary format, and the 1987 film was also his first.

Advertisement

The actress claimed, "He was he was one of the reasons the movie worked, because of his sensibility." She went on to state, "I trusted his ability to see truthfulness."

Moreover, Grey opened up about her initial discomfort with her co-star, Swayze. In one of her previous interviews, she mentioned that the actor treated her "poorly" on the sets of Red Dawn.

However, during their conversation, the actress recalled that when the actor rehearsed the dance sequence with the Hollywood star for the first time, he said, "I'm sorry. I know you don't want me for this, but just know that I love you. I've always loved you."

On the work front, Jennifer Grey will next be seen in A Real Pain alongside Keiran Culkin. Moreover, she will also star in Julia Stiles' directorial debut, Wish You Were Here.

ALSO READ: How Jennifer Grey’s Plastic Surgery Caused Her Downfall