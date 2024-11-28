How Jennifer Grey’s Plastic Surgery Caused Her Downfall

It’s no news that Hollywood’s obsession with unattainable beauty standards has caused many thriving careers to falter. Many young actors feel the pressure to look a certain way and often opt for cosmetic surgeries to appear more attractive. Dirty Dancing famed actor Jennifer Grey found herself in hot waters after her plastic surgery went wrong and she couldn’t progress her acting career despite being young and talented.

From being considered “America’s sweetheart” to being mocked by the audience, Jennifer pinpoints that the surgeries she opted for cost her a successful Hollywood career. The trauma, according to her, “jettisoned her into the dark night of the soul”. Before we dig up the deets on Jennifer Grey’s plastic surgery, let’s take a peek into her professional accolades.

Who Is Jennifer Grey?

Jennifer Grey is an American actress who was born on March 26, 1960 in New York City. She first appeared on screen in an ad for Dr. Pepper when she was only 19. She made her debut as a young actress in the 1984 romantic drama film Reckless. The 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off brought her significant recognition. Dirty Dancing, a romantic coming-of-age film that was a smashing hit at the box office, became a pivotal point in her career.

She received a Golden Globe Award nomination and went on to star in several movies and TV series, including Bloodhounds of Broadway, Bounce, Redbelt, The Wind Rises, Criminal Justice, If the Shoe Fits, etc. The talented actress won the eleventh season of the dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars.

Jennifer was born into a Jewish family and takes pride in her Jewish ancestry. Both of her parents were connected to the entertainment industry. Her father is an Academy Award-winning actor. She studied dance and acting in high school and went on to take admission in Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre to pursue acting. To pay for her expenses, she took up waitressing work. She separated from her husband Clark Gregg in 2021, after being married for 20 years. They share a daughter together.

Has Jennifer Grey Had Cosmetic Surgery?

As someone who grew up with actor parents and had been in the limelight for so long, Jennifer had gotten used to seeking validation from the public. She has never hidden the fact that she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her features. In fact, she details it in her memoir, “Out of the Corner” and how she has come to regret her decision.

After the commercial success of Dirty Dancing, her career stalled. She didn’t receive any offers for significant movie roles. She was reminded by critics that her Jewish features were to be blamed, especially her nose, which makes her stand out. To top it off, she didn’t feel pretty enough in her own skin and was haunted by constant self-criticism.

It was Jennifer’s mother who suggested she get a rhinoplasty to add an aesthetically pleasing factor to her facial features. Jennifer also consulted with plastic surgeons and all of them advised her the same. The movie star finally gave in and got a rhinoplasty done when she was 29 years old. Rhinoplasty is one of the most complicated cosmetic procedures that is done for the purpose of aesthetic enhancement, various medical treatments, improvement of nasal airflow, and so on. She opted for a second nose job to correct some irregularities caused by the first one.

Which Plastic Surgeries Has Jennifer Grey Had?

Jennifer Grey has vividly talked about getting two rhinoplasties done to benefit her acting career. She refers to her body dysmorphia as “schnozzageddon”:

The First Rhinoplasty:

After consulting with a doctor, Jennifer found out that she had a deviated septum, which was not doing its job correctly. She was only breathing at 20% capacity and to top it all off, she didn’t have a tip on her nose. Defying the surgeon’s wish to curate a new nose, she apparently asked him to “leave the bump” and only “fine tune” her nose. She was thrilled to see how it elevated her facial features and hoped to be cast as someone “other than a Jew”.

The Second Rhinoplasty:

Less than a year after the surgery, Jennifer noticed that a tiny bit of cartilage was visible under her nose. She underwent a second surgery to get it fixed. But instead of minimizing the errors, it left her nose looking “dwarfed”. Once she woke up, she couldn’t believe her eyes. Her face had become completely altered.

How Has Jennifer Grey's Surgery Impacted Her Career And Public Image?

The surgeries were supposed to be a stairway to her successful acting career. However, the aftermath was not as pretty as she had hoped. The actress revealed that it felt like they took away her identity as she had become unrecognizable. Even her close friends could not recognize her anymore.

Her stagnant career didn’t flourish either, as she didn’t look like herself anymore. She was constantly getting mocked by the paparazzi and audiences alike. The photographers couldn’t recognize the once popular star. The excruciating and humiliating experience left her feeling “misunderstood on a global stage”. Actor Michael Grey failed to recognize her at a movie premiere. The same issue occurred with an airplane employee who couldn’t believe she was the same actor who starred in Dirty Dancing, even after checking her identity. All these bitter experiences made her feel “invisible”.

Jennifer Grey’s Before and After Plastic Surgery Photos

Jennifer is a big fan of skin and haircare and is often seen promoting her favorite products on her Instagram account. She revealed that she found solace in motherhood and also came to terms with the uncertainties of life. The proud mother often shares about her daughter’s achievements with fans on social media. She came to realize that battling body image issues is human and she dedicated her memoir to women all around the globe who feel the same "destructive" pressure to look perfect. Jennifer Grey’s plastic surgery shaped and also destroyed her career. Now at 63, she is reclaiming her lost years and advocating against self-bullying.