Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Calling Off 2003 Wedding With Ben Affleck, Says Didn't Feel Like They 'Were Going To Make It'

Jennifer Lopez’s fans know all about her long and turbulent love life before she finally married Ben Affleck in 2022. But this is not the first romantic relationship between the singer-actor duo as they were in a relationship from 2002-2004. But in 2004, JLo and Affleck broke up after postponing their wedding in 2003. Here is what she had to say about it.

What did Lopez say about the time?

Jennifer Lopez , who has bared her journey to find love for the world to see in the new movie This is Me… Now: A Love Story, opened up about why her relationship with Ben Affleck did not work out before. In an interview conducted by Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, the singer said that even though they called off the wedding in 2003, the couple was still together for a few months before breaking up in 2004.

“Because what it did was it casted doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think,” she said. Lopez also said that, “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we were going to make it. And so, it scared me.”

JLo also talked about the fact that even though the two of them were in love with each other, they were not mature enough, despite her being in her early 30s and him being in his late 20s. She said that despite their deep love they, “just weren't there yet,” back then. After their break up, both of them went on to have different relationships. Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom she had her twins Max and Emme. The two of them ended their relationship in 2011. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They have three kids together.

What did JLo say about her marriage with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found their way back to each other eventually and started dating again in 2021. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2022. “We went, and we both tried, and found other people, and had beautiful children, and had other families, and then even had other relationships after that,” Lopez opened up about how they found each other again. She said that they already were in relationships with other people and had beautiful families and were loving their lives when they finally reunited again, this time, making it work.

Lopez dedicated her album This is Me… Now, which is reminiscent of her 2002 album This is Me… Then, to her husband Ben Affleck, who is also her greatest inspiration. The movie shows JLo’s life and her journey of finding love with other people and eventually coming back together with Affleck.

“There is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now," Lopez said emotionally while attending the LA premiere of the film. She thanked Ben for loving and helping her and also professed her love for him. “Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me,” the singer-actress said to her doting husband.

