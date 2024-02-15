Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Romance With Ben Affleck At Her Movie Premiere: 'It Wasn't A Fairytale'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is undeniably reminiscent of a fairytale, a sentiment shared unanimously any day, month, or year. The All I Have singer, though, does not agree with the consensus. During the February 13 premiere of her latest film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, Jennifer Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her more than two-decade-long love story with husband Ben Affleck, expressing, “It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't.”

Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s enduring love for each other over the decades makes the plot of the aforementioned film. Everything else that Jennifer spoke about at her film premiere is down below.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her Kids’ reaction to watching her love story on the screen

Jennifer Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony disclosed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday what her kids thought of the depiction of her love story with Ben Affleck. “I was talking to my kids about this, and they're like, ‘Which parts are real and which parts are not?’ and I said, ‘You will think some parts are real that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real.’”

She added, “But it inspired a lot of things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that.”

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez’ next music album is as ‘authentic and real’ as it can be

Jennifer Lopez’ ninth studio album titled This Is Me…Now is all set to be released on Friday, February 16. Speaking to ET about the making of her upcoming album, Lopez said, “The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love.”

The album, like her film, also is based on her rekindled romance with the Gone Girl star. Speaking of the same, Lopez revealed that talking about her marriage to Affleck was scary but it still did not stop her from being “authentic and real.”

She continued, “It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And I really wanted to tell that part of the story. The real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story. It was kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it.”

For those coming in late, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2003 but the duo called it off in 2004. Following their separation, both Ben and Lopez moved ahead with other people. While Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner and welcomed three children with her, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony and the pair became parents to a set of twins. After parting ways with their respective partners, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married the following year.

ALSO READ: Why Is Kim Delaney Getting Sued? NYPD Blue Actress Faces Legal Troubles