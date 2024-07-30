Jennifer Stone Explains Why Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Didn't Share Scenes in Wizards of Waverly Place Crossover Episode

Jennifer Stone, who played Harper in the popular sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, took to her podcast named Wizards of Waverly Pod to explain why Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez never shared a crossover episode. According to Stone, this was due to some high school drama which the two pop stars have since resolved.

Jennifer Stone explains why Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez didn't share scenes

In a recent episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod, after recapping Fashion Week from season two, co-hosts Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise paused to answer a listener's question about the 2009 crossover episode Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana.

This episode took place on a cruise ship where characters from The Suite Life on Deck, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place were brought together, leading to some hilarities. However, fans noticed that while Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez) interacted with the cast of The Suite Life, she did not share any scenes with Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus).

DeLuise inquired if there had been some dispute between the two leads during filming. It was only then that Stone offered her perspective. According to Stone, "They intermittently got along," but they would be friends one week and then enemies the next. Both pop sensations dated Nick Jonas at some point.

Stone said, "I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense. They're fine now. They're all good now. But, yeah, it was high school just BS."

Timeline of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus dating Nick Jonas

According to reports, both Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez had relationships with Nick Jonas. Cyrus and Jonas were quite close during interviews conducted in the 2000s. They reportedly dated from 2006 to 2007. In 2008, Gomez began dating Jonas, whom she broke up with in 2009. They reunited in 2010 only to finally end it forever. Yet in 2015, Gomez referred to their relationship as "puppy love."

Gomez and Cyrus did not carry any feud they might have had while on location for "Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana." At that time, Gomez said they weren’t fighting over a guy named Nick when they were both sixteen years old. The Rare Beauty mogul said to W in 2016, "We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16."

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus fiercely defended Selena Gomez against Stefano Gabbana, who trashed her looks on Instagram in 2018. Later, in 2020, during an episode of Bright Minded on Instagram Live hosted by Cyrus herself, the two Disney Channel alums openly discussed mental health issues.

