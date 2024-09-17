Jessica Gunning Reveals She Took Inspiration From THIS Iconic Stalker Character To Prepare For Baby Reindeer Role

Jessica Gunning is enjoying her latest achievement, as she recently won the Best Supporting Actress award in a Limited Series for remarkably portraying the character of Martha in the hit series Baby Reindeer at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15. After winning this coveted prize, Gunning shared insights into her role preparation, revealing that legendary actress Kathy Bates’s performance in the 1990 film Misery was one of her inspirations. Read on further to know more details!

ALSO READ: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Baby Reindeer Wins Big; Takes Home Outstanding Limited Series Honor

Jessica Gunning undoubtedly captivated the fans with her stunning portrayal of Martha Scott in Richard Gadd's created black comedy-drama series Baby Reindeer. Gunning won an Emmy Award for this role and revealed that she took inspiration from Kathy Bates’s stalker character Annie Wilkes from her film Misery.

According to People magazine, after the award ceremony, the actress shared that she studied the theme of "obsession with people" and explored notable films on the subject, highlighting the Bates movie, noting, "I was aware of stalker films and roles out there."

She also praised the show’s creator and star, Gadd, who depicted Donny Dunn, saying that her character appeared "so unique and unusual" on paper, explaining, "It was all really there in the script for me, and I just connected with her."

ALSO READ: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jessica Gunning Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series For Playing Martha In Baby Reindeer

Gunning mentioned that she did not view her role as a villain but rather as a complex, lonely individual, similar to Gadd’s character, Donny noting, "It was all there in the work. I was just very lucky to be able to play the part."

Advertisement

Since the release of Baby Reindeer, the series has received a positive response from the audience and recently won four awards at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Gadd won three awards for acting, writing, and executive producing the show.

The Summerland actress further shared how she could not put the script down once she received it, noting that she read all seven episodes in one sitting and quickly developed a strong affection for the story, the writing, and the character of Martha.

She added, "When we were filming, I just was so proud of Richard [and] this story. And so when we made it, I think we just all thought it was gonna be this kind of indie slow-burning hit that people might watch."

Gunning noted that some of the writing Richard Gadd did for the series, particularly the story in episode four, was among the "bravest pieces" she has ever seen or been a part of, adding, "So I'm incredibly proud of him."

Advertisement

Baby Reindeer is exclusively available to stream on Netflix.